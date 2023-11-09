Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $184.14. 748,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

