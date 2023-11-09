Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $401.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

