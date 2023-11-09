Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.43. 1,886,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,894,138. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.