Claro Advisors LLC Sells 664 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $322.35. 5,294,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,456,676. The company has a market capitalization of $828.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.55.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $29,763,325. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

