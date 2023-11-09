CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,780,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 8,835,357 shares.The stock last traded at $4.40 and had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 73.22%. The business had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in CleanSpark by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CleanSpark by 39.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,200,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 338,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 273.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 905,993 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

