Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) PT Raised to $27.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Clear Secure by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.
