ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Acquires $132,163.54 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $132,163.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,904,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,658,891.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,103 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $332,350.53.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 518 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $17,725.96.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,764 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $503,157.12.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $1,519,929.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $494,378.39.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $1,067,172.96.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $183,726.75.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

CEM stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

