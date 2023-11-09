ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Buys $2,124,972.23 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 59,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,972.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,012,169 shares in the company, valued at $71,371,634.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,103 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $332,350.53.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,613 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $132,163.54.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 518 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $17,725.96.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,764 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $503,157.12.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $1,519,929.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $494,378.39.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,067,172.96.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,726.75.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CEM traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $35.47. 13,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,769. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

