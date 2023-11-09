Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,299,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 656,430 shares.The stock last traded at $18.72 and had previously closed at $18.16.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $191,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,900.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,775.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,900.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,284 shares of company stock worth $3,354,140. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 573,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,511,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

