Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,085 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $39.95. 197,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,510. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.