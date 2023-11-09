Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after buying an additional 554,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 626,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 418,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 71,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,799. The firm has a market cap of $529.56 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.