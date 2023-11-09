Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.31. The stock had a trading volume of 188,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,974. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

