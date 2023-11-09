Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,878. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

