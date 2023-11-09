Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.59. 32,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,592. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.70 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

