Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $439.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,645. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.72. The company has a market capitalization of $339.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.