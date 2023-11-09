Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,934 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.47% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $48,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,313,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,511,000 after acquiring an additional 86,602 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 216,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.04. 20,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,569. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

