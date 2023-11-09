Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.51. 1,968,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

