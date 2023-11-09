Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.53. 1,446,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

