Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client First Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,189. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

