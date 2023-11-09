Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.30 Million Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF makes up 1.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of First Trust Water ETF worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 93.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.