Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 511,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,450. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.