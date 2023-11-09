Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $24.54 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up 2.9% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.18% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $24,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.95. 8,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,713. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $719.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

