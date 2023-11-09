Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,401. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

