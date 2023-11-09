Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

GIGB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 6,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $46.72.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

