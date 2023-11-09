Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

