Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.61. 366,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,430. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,778.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

