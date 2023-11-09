Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 98,039.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 353,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,942 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 197,673 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. 176,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,714. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

