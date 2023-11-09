Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,799 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 300.5% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,665,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,794 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. 460,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

