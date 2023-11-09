Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 4.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $35,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.23. 903,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,325. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

