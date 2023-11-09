Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $401.89. 1,140,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,473. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

