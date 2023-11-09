Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,029 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 101,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,822. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.