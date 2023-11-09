Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 77,448 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,448 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ImmunityBio worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of IBRX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,117,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,731. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

