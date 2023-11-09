Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 896 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 896 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

META traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $322.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,294,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,456,676. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.61 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

