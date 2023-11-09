Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 4.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $37,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 237.2% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.88. 91,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,619. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average of $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.62 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

