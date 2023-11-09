Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,416,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,318,000 after acquiring an additional 380,417 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after buying an additional 1,368,742 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.06. 74,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,054. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

