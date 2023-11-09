Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.80. 264,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.94 and a 200-day moving average of $275.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

