Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. 765,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,812. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

