Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,952,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 103,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.