Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 6,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,281. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $169.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

