Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,347. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.