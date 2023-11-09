Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 20,106 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,106 shares during the quarter. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.15% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $14,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth $14,743,040,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNSR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.04. 11,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $35.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14.

About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

