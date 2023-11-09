Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,389 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.02. 225,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,037. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

