Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,481 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198,716 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after buying an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,557,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 9,020,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,220,205. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $51.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

