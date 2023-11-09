Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,283,000 after buying an additional 1,053,111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,445,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,547,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 783,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 129,104 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 244,877 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

