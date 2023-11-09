Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,334 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,993,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,362,000 after buying an additional 176,254 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 88,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,775. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $90.41.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

