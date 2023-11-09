Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,249 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 454.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,678. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

