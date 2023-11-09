Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Carvana by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 393.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Carvana Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 2,313,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,834,822. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $57.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.