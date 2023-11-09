Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 168,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,600,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 547,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter.

FPEI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 46,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,161. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

