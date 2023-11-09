Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,061 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,325,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after buying an additional 1,230,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after buying an additional 1,128,129 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

GDXJ stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,666. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

