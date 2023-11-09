Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after buying an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 161.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 88,674 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,510,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,580,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.88. 15,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,827. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $58.63.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

